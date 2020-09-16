Katie Holmes is falling deeper and deeper for her new flame, Emilio Vitolo Jr. — even though he was still in a relationship with his ex-fianceé, Rachel Emmons, when the new pair started seeing each other.

“Emilio is very charming, flirty. It’s easy to see how Katie fell for him,” a source told PEOPLE. “She seems very into him. She keeps texting Emilio all day long and he loves it. He can’t get enough of her attention.”

On Sunday, September 13, the actress, 41, and the chef, 33, were spotted kissing while they were on a date in New York City. Earlier this month, the couple packed on the PDA while dining at Peasant Restaurant in the Big Apple, and prior to that, they were photographed hanging out on September 1 — the “same day” Vitolo’s engagement was called off, OK! previously reported.

However, the restaurateur has some skeletons in his closet. OK! exclusively reported that he and the Dawson’s Creek alum “had been seeing each other for a while,” an insider revealed, adding that Holmes knew Vitolo was engaged and living with Emmons. “I’m shocked to hear that they were sneaking around this whole time.”

Vitolo has “apparently been on Raya the entire time too,” a source told OK!, adding that he met his ex-fiancée on the high-profile dating app before dumping her for Holmes.

Adding fuel to the fire, Vitolo wasn’t afraid to get flirty with Holmes on social media in July, despite him being in a relationship. Over the summer, the art page Bad Crystal Art tagged Vitolo in a picture with Emmons, where they looked cozy as they watched the sunset at a restaurant. “Date night is the best night,” the caption read.

In February, the same account tagged the pair in a photo with their dog, Lil Franky. “Family portrait,” the caption read.

The brunette beauty — who shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with ex Tom Cruise — was previously in a relationship with actor Jamie Foxx for nearly six years. However, the two ended things after they were “arguing nonstop over his partying,” OK! previously reported.

Holmes was previously married to Cruise, 58, from 2006-2012, but the Hollywood stars went their separate ways after five-and-a-half years of marriage.

These days, the mom of one is very private about her relationships and is focused on being a good mama to her daughter. “My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” she told Town & Country in March 2017. “It’s very important that I’m present and she has a stable, innocent childhood. I feel so blessed to do what I do, but there’s nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed.”