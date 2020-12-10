The thirst trap queen is at it again. Kelly Ripa unveiled her new home decor — a photo of shirtless Mark Consuelos lounging in the pool printed out on a throw pillow.

The 50-year-old shared a video, with Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On” playing in the background, showing off her newest home accessory on Wednesday, December 10, via her Instagram Story. Ripa proceeded to zoom in on the photo of her husband rocking tiny swim trunks and sunglasses as it was displayed on her couch.

KELLY RIPA & MARK CONSUELOS’ DAUGHTER LOLA CALLS HER PARENTS ‘ABSOLUTELY REPULSIVE’

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host is certainly not shy when it comes to flaunting her hubby’s good looks. The mother of three showed off the Riverdale star’s ripped body weeks prior while he lounged in the pool. “Because they’re all throwbacks now, i give you my forever #mcm MC @instasuelos Take us away baby ♥️🇲🇽🌴,” she captioned the post. Over the summer, the proud wife shared one more stunning shot of her husband in the pool, captioning it: “Sunday vibes 💙💦 #daddy.”

The lovebirds — who wed in 1996 and share daughter Lola Consuelos, 19, and sons Michael Joseph, 23, and Joaquin Antonio, 17 — drove fans crazy (yet again) after Ripa shared a slew of Halloween-themed photos of the family. Consuelos wore a form-fitting motorcycle cop uniform that displayed the father of three’s sizable bulge. Fans took to the comment section to gawk at the handsome hunk’s manhood. “Mark is packing a gun in his cop uniform,” one user joked while another added, “Your husband stuffed his pants.”

Consuelos chimed in to humbly suggest that the photo may not be an accurate depiction of his private parts. “Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” he wrote. “Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” Ripa responded, reaffirming to her followers that they are in fact seeing the real thing. “Pretty sure,” Consuelos replied back.

KELLY RIPA REVEALS SHE’S SOBER — HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT HER DECISION TO QUIT DRINKING

While the public loves Ripa’s thirst-trap snaps and the couple’s playful banter, their children are not as amused by their PDA. During a mother-daughter interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Lola said she simply ignores those photos of her dad and finds them to be “disgusting.”

The 19-year-old also joked that her mom’s occasional “belfie” — AKA “butt selfie” — is absolutely “ridiculous.” Lola later warned her mom that she would post a nude of herself if Ripa decided to strip down into her birthday suit to celebrate her 50th birthday. The threat came after Gwenyth Paltrow shared a nude photo of herself in honor of turning 48, completely humiliating her daughter, Apple.

COUPLES WHO SPLIT (BUT NOT FOR LONG!): KATY & ORLANDO, WILL & KATE AND MORE

After Paltrow’s sultry snap, Ripa shared a conversation with her daughter and captioned the Instagram post: “Conversations with my daughter.” In the screenshot conversation, Lola sent her mom an article titled: “Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, 16, Hilariously Reacts To Her Mom’s Nude Birthday Photo,” followed by a text that read, “You’ve been warned.” The blonde beauty hilariously responded back, “Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram.”