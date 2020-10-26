Defending her man! Kelly Ripa didn’t hold back when talking about her husband Mark Consuelos’ penis size on Instagram.

The daytime diva posted a series of photos, showing family Halloween costumes throughout the years. The last snap showed Consuelos and a friend dressed as characters Jon and Ponch from the TV show CHiPs. Of course, many fans couldn’t help but point out what appeared to be a sizable bulge in the soap star’s pants.

One user wrote, “Meow Mark lucky girl!” while another joked, “I know where Ponch keeps his gun!” A third commented, “Your husband stuffed his pants.”

The 49-year-old actor chimed in, humbly suggesting that the photo might not be an accurate depiction of his manhood.

“Full disclosure, I believe that’s definitely a shadow that’s causing that bulging effect,” he wrote, clearly upsetting Ripa, who went on to defend her man and the validity of the pic.

“Ummmmm baby are you seeing shadows?” she responded, reaffirming to her followers that they in fact are seeing the real thing. “Pretty sure,” Consuelos replied back.

Ripa and Consuelos tied the knot in 1996 and share three beautiful children together: Michael Joseph, 23, Lola Grace, 19 and Joaquin Antonia, 17.

Knowing her mother is not shy when it comes to baring all on Instagram, Lola warned Ripa that she would post a naked photo of herself if the talk show host stripped down naked for her 50th birthday.

The threat came after actress Gwyneth Paltrow posted a naked snapshot of herself for her 48th birthday — completely embarrassing her 16-year-old daughter, Apple, in the process. After Paltrow’s sexy photo was released, Ripa shared a screenshot of a conversation she had with Lola the following day on Instagram titled, “text conversations with my daughter.”

In the screenshot text message, Ripa sent her daughter a link to a story titled, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, 16, Hilariously Reacts To Her Mom’s Nude Birthday Photo,” followed by a text that read, “You’ve been warned.”

“Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram,” Lola replied.