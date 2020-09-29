Lola Consuelos is taking precautions! Kelly Ripa‘s 19-year-old daughter warned her mother that she will post a naked photo of herself if the talk show host strips down to her birthday suit in celebration of her 50th trip around the sun on October 2.

The threat came after Gwyneth Paltrow posted a naked pic of herself on her 48th birthday, completely humiliating her daughter Apple, 16, in the process. While the photo garnered over 1M likes and many birthday wishes from fans and friends who gushed over the Goop founder’s jaw-dropping figure, Apple was not as amused. “MOM,” she simply commented on the nude.

After Paltrow’s sexy snap was posted on Sunday, September 27, the Hope & Faith star shared a screenshot of a conversation between her and her own daughter the following day, captioning the Instagram post: “Conversations with my daughter.”

In the screenshot text message, Ripa sent her daughter a link to a story titled, “Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple, 16, Hilariously Reacts To Her Mom’s Nude Birthday Photo,” followed by a text that read, “You’ve been warned.”

The young brunette replied, “Oh lord. Honey. Do u what u want. Just know that I have a birthday also and an Instagram.” This is not the first time the NYU student called out her parents for mortifying her in public.

Last month, the teenager criticized the mother-of-three for her “belfie” posts, calling them “ridiculous,” and her “thirst trap photos” of her dad, Mark Consuelos, 49. “I thought you were going to say I shouldn’t post thirst trap pictures of your dad,” the actress said to her daughter during a mother-daughter interview with PEOPLE, released on Wednesday, August 12.

“That’s disgusting,” Lola responded. “I block that out of my mind. I forgot that you even did that. I don’t even know if I follow you on Instagram still! I’m kidding.”

One of the many sultry snaps posted by the Live With Kelly and Ryan host was a photo showing off the actor’s washboard abs while he floated in the pool, which she captioned, “Sunday vibes,” adding the hashtag #daddy. The good-looking couple share Lola and two other children, 23-year-old son Michael and 17-year-old son Joaquin.

While it is clear that Ripa doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, her daughter may join her on screen. A source exclusively told OK! that Ripa’s close friend and co-host, Ryan Seacrest, is hoping to make the 19-year-old the next big reality TV star. The source explained that besides the Riverdale star being “built for reality TV,” the mother and daughter’s close bond and hilarious bantering would make the reality show an absolute hit.

“For some time he has been thinking about how great Kelly and her brilliant family would be on their own reality show, but it wasn’t until the entire family shot a magazine cover together, and the chemistry and sheer joy they all exuded was obvious — that was the moment Ryan knew he had found the next Kardashians,” the source dished. “Kelly is a huge fan of reality TV but has never wanted to do it herself, however, if Lola and her brothers are into it, there is a much better chance of getting mom and dad to agree.”