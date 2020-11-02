Reality star Kim Kardashian has been working overtime to distract her troubled husband, Kanye West, from the upcoming election, which included putting together an elaborate 40th birthday party for herself out of the country.

“Kim cannot wait for the presidential election on November 3rd to come and go as fast as possible. On a good day, Kanye seems to have forgotten that he is even running for President. But on a bad day, things are not good,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “Kim is bracing for Kanye to be triggered by all the press coverage on [Joe] Biden and [Donald] Trump that doesn’t even mention him on Tuesday night. The plan was to get Kanye as far away as possible from what is going on, that is why she threw herself a birthday party on the exclusive island, known locally as Tetiaroa Atoll.

“Kanye does not handle losing well, and this humiliating defeat isn’t not going to be pretty. However, the biggest nightmare for the family is if Trump wins and it looks like Kanye helped him get him into The White House again by pulling votes from Biden as a third-party candidate. If America thinks this week is going to be tense, think about what is going on in the Kardashian/West household!” the insider adds. FROM BALI TO CALI — WE CAN HARDLY *KEEP UP* WITH KIM KARDASHIAN‘S EPIC B-DAY BASHES

The 43-year-old appears on ballots in 11 states — including Utah, Idaho, Minnesota and Tennessee — as an independent candidate. “Our future is free from debt, shame, guilt, worry, stress, war, greed, hate, misuse of power, prejudices, manipulation and discrimination,” his campaign site reads.

The Grammy winner told Joe Rogan on his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Podcast,” why he wanted to become the President of the United States in the first place. West noted that it is “something that God put on my heart back in 2015.”

“A few days before the MTV Awards, it hit me in the shower,” he shared. “And when I first thought of it, I just started laughing to myself, all this joy came over my body, through my soul. I felt that energy, I felt that spirit.”

LOOK LIKE KIM KARDASHIAN! 10 GET-FIT SECRETS FROM THE SENSATIONAL CELEB

However, many celebrities have discouraged people from voting for the rapper, including Jennifer Aniston. “#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early,” the actress captioned two Instagram photos of herself with her ballot.

“I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science … too many people have died,” she added.

“PS — It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible,” the Friends alum noted.

THE KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

Meanwhile, the KUWTK starlet whisked her close pals and family away on a luxurious vacation in honor of her milestone birthday. The couple — who has been going through some ups and downs over the past few months — seem to be in a good place these days, and West even gave Kardashian an over-the-top present for her big day.

“Hologram from Heaven,” she wrote via Instagram on Thursday, October 29. “For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mom and closest friends to experience together. Thank you so much Kanye for this memory that will last a lifetime,” she gushed.