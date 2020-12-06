It pays to be on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s nice list! A source exclusively reveals to OK! that the couple’s playing Santa Warbucks for their nearest and dearest, with plans to spend much of their cash on Christmas gifts for North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 18 months.

“The kids’ stockings will be filled with trinkets worth six figures alone, including designer bling and high-tech gadgets. Plus, they’ll have live ponies and electric cars waiting in the backyard,” says the source, adding that the rapper, 43, and reality star, 40, also intend to splash out on a holiday party and luxe gifts for one another.

“Kanye wants to buy Kim her own private island, and she’s got a string of properties lined up for him. Their marriage has taken a beating over Kanye’s outrageous behavior in recent months, but all the shopping takes their minds off the serious stuff.”

The source estimates the kids’ presents will set Kimye back $1 million alone, with them dropping even more on family, friends and staff.

The Kardashians are known for throwing their lavish holiday parties, but Khloé Kardashian revealed this year’s soirée “will have to be way smaller” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the pandemic wreaking havoc on the United States, Kim rented out the entire The Brando resort in Polynesia in October for her birthday — and spent $1 million dollars. “After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted on Tuesday, October 27.

“We danced, rode bikes, swam near whales, kayaked, watched a movie on the beach and so much more. I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is. #thisis40.”

Even though fans were quick to slam Kim for being insensitive, Khloé defended her sister, saying the party was “so special” and it was “such a beautiful experience.”

Hopefully, Kim and West’s kids won’t be flaunting their new toys all over Instagram!