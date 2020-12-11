Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be no more, but fans should never fear: Momager Kris Jenner has revealed the Kardashian-Jenner family has apparently just signed a deal for a new family show with Hulu.

Jenner announced the news on social media Thursday, December 10, stating simply: “Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what’s to come in 2021.”

She gave no further details, but the photo posted to Instagram shows all five of her famous daughters, so it’s a safe bet the project probably is some sort of extension of KUWTK…or at the very least will have contributions from the cast of characters we’ve all come to know and love. More details are sure to come!

In the meantime, it hasn’t been very long at all since Kim Kardashian announced the devastating news on social media that the beloved current version of the family reality show would be ending after its current season, which will wrap in 2021.

FROM SOCIALITE TO BUSINESS LADY: HOW KIM KARDASHIAN CHANGED THROUGHOUT THE YEARS — SEE PHOTOS

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she wrote in September. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

The reasons for the cancellation from longtime network E!, which hosted the show for 14 years, varied wildly depending on whom was gossiping, but OK! learned from a source that, unsurprisingly, money was on the table and the family was simply asking for too much of it.

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

“The negotiations were going nowhere. E! was interested in keeping the show on the air, but there was no way the network could continue paying the family the same amount of money for almost half as many viewers. In the end it was better for everyone to say goodbye,” the insider told us. “Although Kris isn’t giving up just yet, she is busy on the phone shopping the show around to other networks … but not at a discounted price.”