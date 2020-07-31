Days after apologizing to wife Kim Kardashian for speaking out on private matters of their relationship, Kanye West has taken to Twitter to share his experience about the time she almost aborted their daughter North West.

“I cried at the thought of aborting my firstborn and everyone was so concerned about me… I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject,” the troubled rapper tweeted on July 31.

“There is a tactic of 4 D’s Distract Discredit Dismiss To Destroy, I am quite alright. Take a second and think about what is being projected here,” added the 43-year-old.

The comment from the “All Falls Down” rapper first came to light when he told the crowd at his disastrous presidential campaign rally earlier in South Carolina on July 20 that Kardashian had almost aborted their first child.

West had recently accused the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star of locking him up. He compared his situation to the movie Get Out before ranting on Twitter, claiming that he has been trying to divorce the 39-year-old for the last two years.

Kardashian also spoke about West’s behavior and mental health, acknowledging that her husband has been going through his bipolar episodes.

In her response, the KKW beauty founder stood by her longtime love, calling him “brilliant but complicated”.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she continued. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The Yeezy designer had later apologized to his wife publicly and asked for her forgiveness. The couple was seen having reuniting in Cody, Wyoming where the rapper owns a sprawling ranch.

West shares four kids with Kardashian — along with 7-year-old North, he fathers son Saint, 4, daughter Chicago, 2, and son Psalm, 1.