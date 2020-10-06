COVID-19 has hit everyone — not discriminating between the rich and the poor, celebrities, royals and government heads.

In August, Kanye West was also battling the virus in the height of the U.S. pandemic.

Now, wife Kim Kardashian is opening up about the “scary” experience of looking after the rapper while he was sick.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning when nobody really knew what was going on,” she told Grazia USA magazine. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help.”

Kardashian, 39, said that she helped West, 43, get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good and took good care of him the whole time.

“It was a challenge because it was so unknown,” she said. “Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

West contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, and in an interview with Forbes, which was published in August, the rapper said that he was having chills and was shaking in bed. He would also look at videos to figure out the best ways to deal with the infectious disease.

“I remember someone had told me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!” he said.

According to Kardashian, West had the virus at the same time as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Hanks and Wilson announced that they had tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

The makeup mogul also touched on how the Kardashian clan was upset when they announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would end in 2021.

“Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” she revealed. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision.”

“It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup,” she added. “You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us.”