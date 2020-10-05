The end of an era! Kim Kardashian revealed Keeping Up With the Kardashians is coming to an end in 2021, and not only were fans upset, but so was the famous family.

“Oh, it was honestly the most emotional day,” the 39-year-old told Grazia USA in an interview published on Monday, October 5. “The tears. I mean, I think I was crying all weekend. I’ll probably get emotional now on the phone. It was just a really emotional decision.”

SPOTTED! KIM KARDASHIAN SHOWS OFF HOURGLASS FIGURE DURING MALIBU NIGHT OUT

Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian pointed out that the clan is “still here,” adding, “It’s not like we’re dead.”

As for why the Kardashian gang decided to call it quits, the SKIMS founder said they all “just need[ed] a break” from cameras being in their faces 24/7. “It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us.”

However, the makeup mogul is thankful for the experience. “This was a dream of all of ours,” she said. “We never imagined we would get onto season two. Now we’re on 20.”

REALITY REWIND: THE 10 MOST EXPLOSIVE MOMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

The reality star teased that the upcoming episodes and finale will be filled with tons of drama. “If anything, it’ll be really interesting to see what all of us were doing during the pandemic,” she shared. “We were so scared and cautious and we shared every moment of that. Having to be with four kids and not have their friends or their routines and no help. It was a very different side of us that I don’t think anyone’s really seen.”

Speaking of the pandemic, Kardashian — who shares four kids, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1, with Kanye West — revealed that she had to take care of her husband during quarantine when he contracted coronavirus.

“Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on,” she said. “It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no-one else in the house to help. I had to go and change his sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.”

THE LORD IS HERE! 10 MOST RELATABLE AND ICONIC SCOTT DISICKCOMMENTS FROM ‘KUWTK’

Despite West, 43, and Kardashian having some marriage issues, the two seem to be in a better spot these days. So much so, the mom of four recently posted a slew of adorable photos of her brood on Instagram.