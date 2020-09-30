Amid Kim Kardashian finishing up the final season of KUWTK and dealing with husband Kanye West‘s public outbursts, the mother-of-four still finds the time to show off her rocking body and enjoy a night on the town.

After the family’s bombshell announcement on September 8, rumors began flying about what is next for the Kardashian-Jenner family. While there is much speculation that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting baby number four and Khoé Kardashian might have a bun in the oven, thanks to Tristan Thompson, Kim is left with many uphill battles.

While the fashion mogul had plans for her own show, a source told OK!, “Simply put, no one cares about her anymore.” Kim was hoping she would get a similar deal to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — who just signed a $150M Netlfix deal — because she is “much more popular” and “has a decade more experience.” However, those plans don’t seem to be working out.

While trying to reclaim her fame, Kim has been “stressed out” from “studying law, taking care of the kids and helping Kanye,” a source told UsWeekly. After the Grammy winner told the world that the power couple considered aborting their eldest child, North West, and claimed his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, tried locking him up, Kim remains “sad” and “disappointed” while keeping her family together.

“It’s a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time,” the source revealed. “Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

The 39-year-old’s arrival to her friend’s Malibu house came right after her date night with West as the two reportedly reconciled. Despite Kim’s personal and professional struggles, nothing can stop her from making a jaw-dropping entrance anywhere she goes.