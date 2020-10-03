Kim Kardashian can do it all. The reality star runs a business, films her hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, takes care of her four kids and manages to fit in her workouts at the crack of dawn — we’re talking 5 or 6 a.m. Now, Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, reveals what it’s really like to whip the makeup mogul into shape.

“Kim is human just like everybody else. She inspires me,” the 35-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “I have been working with her for three years, and I am amazed at all of the things that she juggles on a daily basis, and she makes sure that she is there at 6 a.m. I mean, it’s impressive! She is an impressive woman.”

So, what does the 39-year-old do during her workouts? “We do weight training — a lot of weight training,” the personal trainer divulges. “Some functional work, we do kettlebells, sometimes it’s just cardio, like, we’re going to walk, we’re going to do walking lunges, we’re going to do jumping jacks, a lot of body weight stuff, we add bands. It’s definitely a really good mix, but I would say that 80 percent of her training is weights.”

The Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program author — who started training Kardashian after a photo of Alcantara’s post-baby body went viral — makes sure the brunette beauty spends “a lot of time building her strength and doing a lot of high reps” during their sessions. Over time, Alcantara got Kardashian “lifting a lot heavier” and made sure her “form was great” to make her “muscles beautiful.”

“She is super strong, and she never complains,” Alcantara gushes. “She is always like, ‘OK, this is what we’re doing, so this is what we got to do.’ She is definitely the best client — she doesn’t cancel on you, and I love that.”

As for Kardashian’s preferred moves, “she definitely loves doing lower body,” which can be “brutal,” Alcantara admits. “So, it’s not like [she’s saying], ‘Oh yeah, I love that move.’ It’s like, ‘I can tolerate that one much more.’ She definitely loves leg extensions, hip thrusts, things that she can really feel — any abduction move, anything that attacks the hamstring, hamstring curls, we do a banded hamstring curl, and that’s definitely her favorite.”

However, Alcantara confesses that the mom of four “hates” sprints. “She’s like, ‘Ugh, I can’t — can we just do something else?’ I am like, ‘Nope, this is what we’re doing,’ and you know what? She will just be like, ‘OK, let’s go.'”

These days, the health and fitness star has partnered with Facebook’s Messenger app on its new feature, “Watch Together,” which inspires users to work out with friends in real time and hold each other accountable. Alcantara — who created her first program called the “8-Week Body Sculptor” — put together some fitness videos for “Watch Together,” which she says is “perfect for anybody so you can do it anywhere.”

“It’s hard these days, to well, one, go find a gym, so everybody is at home and everybody is getting more and more used to being at home and doing the things they need to do at home,” she explains. “So, why not do it with your friends and family? Nobody really wants to work out alone. If a friend can go with you and you guys push each other, you know, motivation times two!”

