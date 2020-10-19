Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott giving their relationship another shot? Perhaps! The makeup mogul shared a steamy picture, which sparked rumors that the pair were an item again.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two snaps of the on-again, off-again again couple on Instagram on Saturday, October 17.

Jenner posed in a sheer Givenchy dress with a cropped brown jacket and studded yellow heels, while the rapper lifted his beige T-shirt up to show his toned abs. In the next picture, the “TKN” musician was completely shirtless.

“dress up with @matthewmwilliams @givenchyofficial 🤍 this collection is wow 🤤🤤 congrats !!! can’t wait to see more,” the 23-year-old captioned the post.

KYLIE JENNER SHARES ROMANTIC THROWBACK SNAPS OF HERSELF WITH EX-BOYFRIEND TRAVIS SCOTT

Scott simply commented several emojis under the post. He left a meteor and two swimmers in the reality star’s comments section.

Jenner’s famous family couldn’t help but comment. “Wowza!!!” Kris Jenner commented, while big sister, Khloé Kardashian said, “ABSOLUTELY SHOOK TO MY CORE”. KarJenner family friend Malika Haqq commented: “Come thru Mom & Dad.”

Of course, Kylie’s followers wanted to know if the two were working things out. “You guys are back together?!” one fan of many commented. “So … are you guys back together? This is confusing,” another wrote.

The couple first became an item in 2017 after Kylie split from her longterm boyfriend, Tyga. One year later they welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. Kylie and Scott then called it quits in October 2019 but are remaining friends for their sake of their kiddo.

KYLIE JENNER’S DAUGHTER STORMI LOOKS ALL GROWN UP WITH HOOPS, A HANDBAG, & A CELL PHONE

“Kylie and Travis are coparenting amazingly right now and love spending time together with Stormi and making her happy,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Travis is a hands-on, super engaged dad and always wants to make Stormi smile. She is such a happy child. There is still love there on both sides and it shows when they are together.”

In July, Us Weekly reported that Jenner and Scott were not trying to rush into a relationship again.

HOW TO COPARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like … They love spending time together and parenting Stormi,” the insider said.

In March, Kylie said she and Scott were “like best friends.”

“We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris and Caitlyn Jenner] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

For now, we’ll just have to keep up with Kylie and Scott to find out what happens next.