When Kylie Jenner shared a video of her daughter, Stormi Webster, all dressed up and ready for her first day of homeschooling on Wednesday, September 30, not everyone found the 2-year-old’s stylishly-coordinated look adorable.

Count Bethenny Frankel in that camp. The Real Housewives of New York City star apparently had beef with Stormi’s most striking accessory: A light pink Hermès backpack that retails for a whopping $12,000.

Frankel, 49, took to social media to admit that, while she herself has plenty of bougie items, Jenner’s post showing off her toddler’s privilege was nothing short of bad taste, especially in the middle of a global pandemic and its resulting economic concerns.

“I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting (under the guise of a back to school post) during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice,” Frankel tweeted.

She also, more succinctly, commented on Us Weekly’s Instagram repost of the child’s look, stating: “It’s everything wrong with everything.” The comment garnered thousands of likes from fans, many adding their own remarks agreeing with her stance.

Stormi, whose school outfit also included Air Jordan sneakers, was shown in Jenner’s video excitedly dancing around with the backpack between two luxury cars, while dad Travis Scott looked on.

Jenner has not yet responded to the criticism; instead, she went ahead and shared more details of Stormi’s school day to her Instagram stories, focusing on more down-to-earth activities such as finger painting.

Makeup mogul Jenner, who at 23 is worth an estimated $900 million, has previously fielded flak for giving her young daughter wildly expensive — many say frivolous — presents. Stormi’s collection of bags already includes not just one, but two Louis Vuittons, one gifted to her by aunt Khloé Kardashian.

Jenner and Scott, who are in an on-again, off-again relationship — currently on the off cycle —welcomed their daughter in 2018.