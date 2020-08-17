The newly hot couple appears to be going strong with no end in sight.

Machine Gun Kelly joined an episode of Thirst Tweets For Buzzfeed Celeb, where a fan asked him out via Twitter. “Machine gun kelly, I just wanna let you know am free this sunday to go on a date just let me know if ur free sunday cause I am free and would like to take you on a date,” they wrote.

However, the Texas-born rapper responded that he is currently “locked in” with his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. “No dates for me. Probably ever,” he added.

Another fan tweeted, “I would let machine gun kelly suck my toes maybe,” to which the singer, 30, responded: “Like I said, I’m only sucking one pair of toes.”

On July 28, the ‘Bloody Valentine’ singer made his relationship with Fox, 34, Instagram official by posting a black-and-white-photo of the two of them. “waited for eternity to find you again …” Kelly captioned the snap. ()

In May 2020, Fox’s husband, Brian Austin Green, revealed the two — who share three kids — had called it quits after 10 years of marriage. On one of his podcast episodes … With Brian Austin Green, he admitted his marriage with Fox fell apart late last year when she left the country to film Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Now that Fox and Kelly are flaunting their love out in the open, a source told PEOPLE that Fox’s estranged husband is “annoyed that she is so focused on her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.”

Colson Baker, more widely known as Machine Gun Kelly, and Fox first linked up on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox explained that the pair had an instant connection when they encountered one another on the movie set. “I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame,” she said on the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast.

“Instead of a soulmate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time,” she added. “So, we’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away.”

These days, Kelly and the Jennifer’s Body actress have been packing on the PDA on social media. In early August, Fox shared a photo with her “twin flame” on Instagram, where Kelly showed off his tattoos — sans shirt — while Fox posed in a bathing suit top with a towel wrapped around her waist. Fox captioned the picture: “Achingly Beautiful Boy… My heart is yours.”

But one person who didn’t give them a “like” on the sexy snap? Fox’s estranged husband. Instead, the 90210 actor, 47, chose to mock her caption and post solo shots of his four children — three of which he shares with Fox — captioning the post, “Achingly beautiful boys…… My heart is yours.”

Nonetheless, the lovebirds don’t seem to mind as they continue to show off their new relationship to the world.