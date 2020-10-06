President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday evening just hours before a judge could have ordered him to submit a DNA swab in his ongoing legal battle with writer E. Jean Carroll. Last year, the famed advice columnist accused President Trump of raping her in the 1990s and is suing him for defamation after he publicly denied her allegations.

On the evening of Monday, October 5 (the same night Trump arrived back at the White House, following his bout with COVID-19), lawyers for Carroll filed their response to an eleventh-hour motion, submitted by Attorney General William Barr last month, which managed to delay the date by which President Trump needs to submit to a DNA test.

The move for the Department of Justice to step in and replace Trump’s private lawyers in the case would protect Trump from being sued for defamation; Carroll’s lawyers have asked a judge to block the shift. The judge in the case could not decide whether to side with Barr and dismiss the case or dismiss Barr’s motion and sign a court order forcing President Trump to submit his DNA.

