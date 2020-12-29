Feeling proud! Mike Caussin shared a milestone moment in his sex addiction struggle after his ‘most sober year’ in a candid statement shared via Jana Kramer’s Instagram account.

“As an addict I carry a lot of shame. Others who share a similar disease can relate. We rarely like to speak about it let alone acknowledge it,” Caussin wrote next to a pic of himself looking pensive at the beach.

“I’ve had my stumbles and falls over the last four years in this program but this year has finally been different. None of that has been possible without finally allowing myself to lean into others, lean into my wife and lean into God.”

JANA KRAMER SHARES HOW SHE MANAGED TO REBUILD ‘TRUST’ AFTER MIKE CAUSSIN‘S CHEATING

The statement continued: “This isn’t a post for attention, sympathy or congrats. It’s a post to express humility and acknowledge that we don’t have to go through life alone. As human beings and especially as men we can learn to be vulnerable, we can allow others to help us when we need it.”

“So maybe going into this new year we can all lean into each other a bit more. It’s our choice whether we want to live divided or together. So given that choice why would you want to be divided? We are all different and thats what makes us the breathing miracles we are. Let’s choose to embrace that in 2021.”

Fans offered their congratulations to the couple in the comments. “You should be so proud — your honesty, rawness it’s truly brave and inspirational. What an incredible man, those who have struggled and risen are truly remarkable,” one gushed.

“Best post I have read in a long time. God bless,” another said.

JANA KRAMER ‘HURT’ AFTER HUSBAND MIKE CAUSSIN SAYS HE’LL DUMP HER IF SHE CHEATS

“This gave me goosebumps,” a third fan admitted.

Last year Caussin shared on the couples “Wine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin” podcast that he had been in a 12-step program for sex addiction for three years and was approaching a year of sobriety at the time.

“Relapses, yes, but no sex outside the marriage,” Caussin explained at the time. “I’m not minimizing cheating… but there haven’t been other affairs.” Kramer sought treatment in 2016 after his wife gave him an ultimatum.

JANA KRAMER SAYS SHE WON’T HIRE A HOT NANNY DUE TO HER HUSBAND’S INFIDELITY — ‘IT’S NOT SMART’

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Jolie, only three months later but separated in 2016 after Caussin cheated. They reconnected and renewed their vows in 2017 before they had their son, Jace, in 2018.

The couple had a scare earlier this year when Kramer received a DM from someone who said he had been unfaithful again. “The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM,” Kramer said in October.

“The really sucky thing about it is that my default can’t go to ‘There’s no way.’ That’s where it hurts the most, where I can’t just go, ‘I trust him 1000 percent. He would never do that.'”

“It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now,” Caussin said.

We wish Caussin well in sobriety!