Jana Kramer revealed she’s still having trust issues with her husband, Mike Caussin, in the wake of receiving a direct message from an unidentified woman on Instagram claiming that the former NFL player had cheated on his wife… again.

On Monday’s episode of iHeartRadio’s Whine Down podcast, the former One Tree Hill star admitted that she was left disturbed by the message, especially since this isn’t the first time she had found out about Caussin’s infidelity by way of a social media app.

While there wasn’t much context given to the DM, the actress was quick to push for answers. “I have this fear when I go through my DMs,” Kramer confessed. “It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’”

After being told that Caussin allegedly had unprotected sex with another woman, Kramer immediately went into “freak-out mode,” trying to uncover answers from the Instagram account to see how much they knew of the situation.

“I started DMing this person,” she continued. “They’re telling me things that maybe could make sense or maybe could be wrong. She said a few things about his hometown and I’m like, ‘OK, they could just look that up on the Internet.’”

But one of the reasons why Kramer wasn’t quick to brush off the claims was because she had previously found out her partner had cheated with another woman the same exact way — someone had DM’ed her, insisting they had hooked up with Caussin.

“The reason why it caught me off guard was because the very first time I found out Mike cheated on me was through a DM,” Kramer said.

From that point forward, the 36-year-old — who shares Jolie Rae, 4, and Jace Joseph, 1, with Caussin — says she’s developed extreme trust issues when it comes to her husband.

Her insecurities have gotten so bad that she often finds herself going through Instagram messages wondering whether she’s going to find anything suspicious in her inbox.

“I think — I told my therapist this — I almost have this weird PTSD where I go through my DMs, almost looking to see if the truth is gonna prevail in the DM again. I have this fear when I go through my DMs,” she admitted. “It just said, ‘Mike cheated again, I’m sorry.’ And I looked at the person’s profile, it had zero followers, so it’s like they just made this account. So, I reached out.”

Kramer also recalled how she was told that Caussin uses a secret device, presumably to message other women, which the Michigan native says had always been one of her biggest fears, and while she pushed for more evidence that would validate the claims, the Instagram account couldn’t provide any.

Still, Kramer said the comment stuck with her for several days before she started to “search the freakin’ house” for a secret cellphone before bringing it up to her therapist.

Caussin, who eventually suspected that something wasn’t right when his wife’s behavior noticeably changed around him, added that he felt hurt by Kramer’s decision not to confide in him about the Instagram message — but he can’t blame her considering his past.

“Once she finally told me last night, it crushed me because it sucks,” he explained. “It sucks that she can’t default to trusting me. It sucks that I’ve done what I’ve done in the past to create that in a relationship right now.”

And while he has since denied the claims made by the unidentified woman on Instagram, he knows that his wife is not convinced that there was absolutely no truth to the messages. “I don’t think she fully believes me yet,” he added while Kramer chimed in: “I have a hard time believing it, but I also don’t at the same time.”

The couple separated back in September 2016 following reports that Caussin had cheated: but after seeking treatment for his sex addiction, the two were able to reconcile before renewing their vows in 2017.