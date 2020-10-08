What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas — unless you put it on Instagram. Rumors are flying that Noah Centineo and influencer Stassie Karanikolaou, a.k.a. Stassie Baby, tied the knot in Las Vegas.

On Wednesday October 7, gossip blog @deuxmoi shared the news in a series of Instagram Stories. “I saw Noah Centineo propose to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassi at the beach club today,” one person claimed via Twitter.

In another Instagram Story, it showed that Centineo didn’t just propose to Karanikolaou, but he apparently eloped with the blonde beauty, according to Elite Daily. “A guy I’m friends with is dating Noah’s sister … confirmed that they did get married but that his family didn’t find out till later.”

Neither the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star or Karanikolaou have confirmed the news, but that hasn’t stopped fans from completely losing their minds — and scratching their heads — over the reported news.

Hold on…. stassi and Noah centineo did WHAT???? Uh…. congrats if it’s true but… WHAT???? — allison!!✨BLM!! (@oneblonded) October 8, 2020

One person wrote, “Hold on…. Stassi and Noah Centineo did WHAT???? Uh …. congrats if it’s true but … WHAT????” while another posted, “Noah Centineo and Stassie getting married in Vegas is major if true.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Karanikolaou was definitely in Sin City per social media. She posted on Instagram a series of photos with the caption: “Fai and I had a full photo shoot in this room but these were the only 3 I didn’t look completely wasted in lol thank you @wynnlasvegas for such an amazing night! I can’t wait to come back❤️ @encorebeachclub.”

In the second photo, it appears that the 23-year-old bombshell is even wearing a wedding ring!

Centineo and Karanikolaou first sparked dating rumors in June 2020. Centineo had just split from his girlfriend, Alexis Ren, when the two flirted via Instagram. Jenner’s best friend posted a photo of herself wearing a black and red oversized jacket. In response, Centineo commented on the picture, “Give me my damn jacket back woman.” Karanikolaou replied, “What are u talking about it’s my jacket.”

The duo kept a pretty low profile until rumors swirled that they got married in Vegas, collectively breaking the hearts of young girls everywhere.

For her part, Karanikolaou had been linked to Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron earlier this year, but a source told E! News that Cameron “wasn’t ready” for a serious relationship at the time. “He [Cameron] is back in L.A. for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date.”