Talk about a rollercoaster ride. Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne have been married since 1982, but their marriage has faced plenty of ups and downs throughout the years.

In a recent interview with GQ for its Men of the Year issue, the rock legend opened up about some of the most outrageous things he had done in his four-decade-long career, yet he insists that cheating on The Talk co-host remains his biggest regret.

The 71-year-old told the publication how “lucky” he felt that his wife didn’t leave him after she had learned about his infidelity, adding that he couldn’t have seen his life without Sharon by his side, so he was thankful that she found it in herself to forgive him.

IS ‘THE VIEW’ FALLING APART? 10 SCANDALS THAT HAVE PLAGUED TV’S LONG-RUNNING SHOW

“I’ve done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don’t do it anymore,” he said.

“I got my reality check and I’m lucky she didn’t leave me. I’m not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart.”

Back in 2017, Sharon revealed in an episode of The Talk that Osbourne had stepped out of their marriage and cheated on her six times with women in multiple countries, which had taken a huge toll on their relationship once she learned what was going on behind her back.

“There were six of them: some f**king Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse out here, and then our cook,” she explained on the panel.

SEE CINDY CRAWFORD & RANDE GERBER‘S FORMER MALIBU BEACH HOUSE—THE VIEWS ARE INCREDIBLE! PHOTOS

“He had women in different countries. Basically, if you’re a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you.”

She learned about one of Osbourne’s mistresses after the latter had sent his wife an email that was clearly intended for one of his paramours, which later led to his confession about the other women he had been romantically involved with behind Sharon’s back.

In 2016, it was revealed how Osbourne had been enjoying a secret affair with his former hairstylist, Michelle Pugh, which subsequently led to Sharon kicking her husband out of their L.A. family home, with sources claiming at the time that the two were on the verge of splitting over the scandal.

CELEBS UNDER FIRE FOR PARTYING AMID COVID-19—JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER & MORE!

But after two months apart, the former America’s Got Talent judge shared with fans that she had taken Osbourne back, before stressing that this was sure to be the last time she would forgive her partner for his cheating ways.

“When I found out about the hairdresser, I couldn’t believe it,” she continued. “Because none of these women were show ponies. He was doing it to fill the void in some way.

“He’s very embarrassed and ashamed about his conduct. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage… I just can’t think of my life without him.”