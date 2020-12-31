It’s been a good year for Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson, and they aren’t afraid to bask in the glory of their happiness and success (and good looks!). The 32-year-old stripped down into tiny biker shorts and a sports bra for an adorable TikTok with Johnson while they enjoy their stay in Hawaii.

The blonde beauty held onto a golf club while lip-syncing the words to Nelly‘s “Dilemma,” as her pro golf beau jumped in and out of the frame to mouth the background vocals. While Gretzky’s TikTok account is private, she reposted the video to her public Instagram account so fans and followers can see. Watch the video here, and check out a screenshot below.

The lovebirds first arrived to the islands ahead of Christmas and will be spending New Year’s Eve in Hawaii with children Tatum, 5, and River, 3. Johnson is set to play at the PGA Tour’s January Sentry Tournament of Champion in Mai. This will be his first tournament since winning the Master’s in November and returning to world no. 1 status. His proud fiancée took to Instagram last month to applaud her man on the big win. “Honey, i’m forever & always your biggest fan. so proud of you,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing.

Gretzky — who is the daughter of ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — will surely be right by her man’s side again for the upcoming Champion’s tournament. The couple previously celebrated Johnson’s victory with a trip to St. Barts. The mother of two shared a glimpse into their steamy getaway, as she posted a photo of herself wearing nothing but a straw hat.

Fans and followers couldn’t help but gush over Gretzky’s incredible figure and praise Johnson for being with such a beauty. “Yessssss girlllll 🔥🔥🔥,” one user wrote. “Dustin stays winning,” another commented as a third added: “Oh to be DJ.”

Gretzky and Johnson began dating in 2013, four years after they first met in 2009. While the athlete proposed less than a year after their romance started, they have yet to tie the knot and make it official. Nonetheless, they remain a happy family of four, as they continue to love and support one another for their accomplishments.

As for their future plans, Johnson, 38, previously said they will make it down the aisle eventually. “We just want it to be right and to fit,” he said before joking that Gretzky’s iconic father will pick up the bill.