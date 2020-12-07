Is she really 40 years old?! Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself in a itty bitty bikini while she was in a hot tub via Instagram on Monday, December 7.

“Always find your light!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the sexy snap. In the photo, the reality star made a kissy face while leaning back and showing off her fit physique in a green bathing suit, with the sunny sky and trees in the background.

In the second picture, the brunette babe showed off her toned tummy while gazing at the scenic backdrop.

Of course, Kardashian’s pals took to the comments section to gush over the television personality. La La Anthony added three heart-eyed emojis to the post, while Simon Huck wrote, “Omg.” Kimora Lee Simmons also posted three heart-eyed emojis.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling photograph. One person wrote, “Very beautiful,” while another echoed, “Mam, you are looking gorgeous.” A third user added, “OMG, Kim, you are so pretty.”

The Kardashian family has been staying in Lake Tahoe for a family getaway. The estate not only has amazing views, but it comes with 17 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms. According to TMZ, the famous family were filming some episodes of their show on E!.

The mom of four is no stranger to posing in skimpy outfits. On November 23, Kardashian left little to the imagination by posing in a white bikini. “Reflecting,” she captioned the shot.

Prior to that, the Hollywood star posed topless in order to promote her new KKW Fragrance Crystal Collection on social media. “RESTOCK ALERT,” Kardashian captioned the post. “You asked, we listened — I am so excited to announce that in addition to the 3 new Crystal scents, we will be restocking our ENTIRE @KKWFRAGRANCE Crystal Collection in 30ML! Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Citrus, Crystal Oud, Crystal Violet Musk and Crystal Pear & Peony.”

Kardashian — who took some of her closest friends and family on vacation for her birthday this year — also posted a slew of photos from her trip over the past month. On October 30, she shared a video of herself exiting the ocean while wearing a green bikini.

One thing is for sure — Kardashian is most definitely drinking from the fountain of youth!