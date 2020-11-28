In the bounce-back battle to see who would get engaged first in the wake of the ugly splits involving Tinseltown titan Jeff Bezos (from his wife, MacKenzie Scott) and multi-millionaire talent agent Patrick Whitesell (from his wife, Lauren Sánchez), the latter has won the battle, OK! can report.

Whitesell’s girlfriend Pia Miller, an Australian actress, announced her engagement to the multi-millionaire agent to the stars — who was left scorned when his ex-wife, Sánchez, struck up a clandestine affair with the Amazon boss — in the early morning hours of Saturday, November 28. She posted a picture to social media showing off her enormous diamond ring, simply writing, “PW².”

Miller, 37, has moved to the United States to be with Whitesell, 55, an agent-to-the-stars said to be worth an estimated $440 millions. His clients include Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Michelle Williams, Idris Elba, Jake Gyllenhaal, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Jude Law, Ryan Reynolds and Denzel Washington.

The pair had been isolated from each other due to COVID-19. Miller has two children, Isaiah Loyola, 17, and Lennox Miller, 14, both of whom were fathered by her ex-husband, an Australian football great Brad Miller.

Whitesell split with his wife of 13 years, Sanchez, in 2019, after it emerged that the news anchor was having an affair with the world’s richest man, Amazon billionaire Bezos.

The National ENQUIRER revealed that for eight months, the hot-blooded founder of online retail giant Amazon had two-timed novelist wife MacKenzie with the busty beauty.

Bezos — who, at the time, was a self-described “family man” — had been whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet, sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies.

The split shocked Hollywood, as Whitesell and Bezos had done business together with the former’s fledgling Amazon Studios emerging as a serious player in the movie and television industry.

It also ignited an all-out feud between the Sanchez family after The National ENQUIRER declared it was Lauren’s brother, Michael, who was its source.

Michael filed a defamation lawsuit against Bezos, but it was tossed out of court in November. He accused Bezos of saying he leaked nude photos of Bezos and his sister and shopped around a story about an affair that Bezos’ brother Mark was having.

“Here, there is no admissible evidence that defendants published the subject statements,” wrote Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge John Doyle.

“Plaintiff’s declaration merely discusses what he was told by reporters, which is inadmissible hearsay.”

Michael has vowed to appeal.