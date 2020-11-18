The big reveal! Karlie Kloss showed off her baby bump for the first time via Instagram on Tuesday, November 17.

The model, 28 — who is married to Joshua Kushner — posted a video of herself lying in bed wearing a black bra when she panned the camera to her stomach. “Good morning. Hello baby,” she captioned the clip. “Good morning baby,” Kloss also captioned the post.

Of course, people went wild over the exciting news. Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Awwwww. The sweetest thing,” while Emily Ratajkowski — who is also expecting her first child — added, “Congrats Karlie!”

16 CELEBRITIES WHO SWEAR THEY CAN COOK A MEAN MEAL

Ashley Graham exclaimed, “Aw! Good morning babyyyyyyyy.” Elsa Hosk commented, “Awww yay congrats Karlie.”



This is the first time the blonde beauty revealed she has a bun in the oven. Last month, a source told PEOPLE that “Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021. She will be the most amazing mother.”

Kloss and Kushner, 35, started dating in 2012 and got married in October 2018 in a small, intimate Jewish ceremony in upstate New York.

In April, the catwalk queen got candid about her marriage to Kushner. “I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” she told Diane von Fürstenberg on her podcast, “InCharge with DVF.”

KENDALL JENNER, GIGI HADID & MORE: SEE THE MODELS WALK IN THEIR FIRST FASHION WEEK RUNWAY SHOW

“You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that,” she added. “I think that in my career too, you know, being true to my heart or being true to myself, when I know that something is not aligned with who I am, and the message I want to send to the world, or the kind of person that I want to be maybe that comes back to character. But like, my heart often is telling me exactly what I need to hear. And I didn’t always listen to it.”

Kloss recently celebrated a big milestone with Kushner in October. “I fall more in love with you every day ❤️,” Kloss wrote on Instagram, alongside a romantic black-and-white video from their wedding day. “Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner.”

For his part, Kushner wrote, “Happy anniversary karlie. i pinch myself every day 😍.”

We can’t wait for Kloss to continue posting more snaps!