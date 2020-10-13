Rebel Wilson is having the time of her life while on vacation in Mexico with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch — after all, who’d say no to a shirtless man and candlelit dinners on the beach?!

The comedienne shared a series of snaps on her Instagram, flaunting her noticeably slimmer figure to her 8.9 million followers and posing in matching attire with her beau later that evening for a romantic date night in the sand.

Wilson and Busch looked adorable in their white linen pants and identical black shirts. “We wore matching beach BBQ outfits,” the 40-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story.

In the second photo she posted, fans were able to make out that the private dining was held inside a heart drawn into the sand surrounded by dozens of candles.

After the dinner, the Aussie native was treated to some late-night entertainment with a screening of Jurassic Park in an open-air cinema while dessert was served from their reclining lounges, which undoubtedly made the experience a moment to remember for Wilson, who went public with Busch in September.

Earlier in the day, the Pitch Perfect star showed off her 40-pound weight loss as she and her millionaire boyfriend lounged in a beachside pool.

Wilson posed in a black swimsuit and matching cover-up — while her hunky mad flaunted his toned tummy in Budweiser swim trunks.

Wilson opened up about her weight loss journey over the summer, admitting that it took her a while to adjust to her healthier lifestyle because, throughout her life, she’s always been an emotional eater.

“It’s more about working on my mind. I suffer from emotional eating a lot and the stresses of my job,” she told Today Extra in June. “I’m determined. So I am trying to lose a lot of my body fat and become a healthier person. It is not so much about a number.”

Losing weight has been so much easier for Wilson considering that her boyfriend has become her go-to workout partner over the last few weeks. The actress has credited Busch on multiple occasions for keeping her on the right path of carrying on with her fitness journey, cheekily telling fans on Instagram last week that the pair “do a lot of exercising” together.

Aside from being smitten with each other, PEOPLE claimed that Wilson has totally fallen for Busch.

“This is the first guy she’s met who is a match for her humor and personality. Someone who has his own life and success and isn’t intimidated by her,” a source told the publication. ”He’s entrepreneurial and they’re both very business-minded.”

Though their relationship is still fairly new, having only gone public in September, the two are certainly off to a great start.