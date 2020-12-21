Hell hath no fury like a Housewife scorned! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne put her ex Tom Girardi’s alleged mistress on blast over the weekend — adding yet another layer of drama to an already messy divorce by claiming that Girardi was cheating on her.

Jayne posted screenshots of several messages allegedly sent to Girardi from California judge Justice Tricia A. Bigelow; Jayne has since deleted the post, but a screenshot has made its way onto fan accounts and has been circulating the Twittersphere.

“This is Justice Tricia A. Bigelow,” the post began. “She was fu**ing my husband Tom Girardi and he was paying her Saks bill and paying for her plastic surgery.” Read OK!‘s report about the raunchy messages here.

So who is this alleged home wrecker? What we know about Justice Bigelow:

She is a judge for the 2nd District Division 8 of the California Court of Appeal. She has held her seat since 2008 after being appointed by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Her current term is set to end in 2031. She was a former California Deputy Attorney General from 1986-1995.

Jayne’s outrageous claims come just days after the “Pretty Mess” singer could be forced to stop selling her designer clothes to make money after Girardi’s assets were frozen.

OK! previously reported that Girardi’s former partner, who is suing the famous attorney for allegedly embezzling funds, has requested a judge to extend the motion to Jayne given that most of her luxury wardrobe is presumed to have been paid for by Girardi.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin is being asked that the TV personality deposits any money she’s made from her clothing sales since Monday, December 14, but a decision won’t be made until a virtual hearing takes place on Tuesday, December 22.

Judge Durkin is adamant that the $2 million in settlement money owed to the people who lost family members in the October 2018 crash of the Boeing 737 Max 8 needs to be recovered, though Girardi — who represented multiple families — claims he doesn’t have the funds to reimburse the hefty sum.