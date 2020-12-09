Strut your stuff, girl! Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne shared a throwback photo of herself topless via Instagram on Tuesday, December 8.

“Ahhh 18…” the 49-year-old captioned the black-and-white snap of herself covering her chest while wearing jeans in a field.

Of course, the blonde beauty’s fans and celeb pals took to the comments section to gush over the gorgeous photograph. RHOA star Cynthia Bailey wrote, “Beautiful,” while Danielle Priano added, “Baby Jayne! Not much has changed.” Selling Sunset starlet Christine Quinn wrote, “OMG you look exactly the same!”

“You look like a mix of Gigi Hadid and young Drew Barrymore here,” one fan noted. “You look like Gigi Hadid in this photo. I thought you posted a pic of her. You’re so beautiful.”

This is hardly the first time the television personality has showed some skin on the ‘gram. On August 23, Jayne posted a photo of herself wearing a see-through black outfit. “Showgirl Sunday,” she wrote. Prior to that, Jayne posed in some lingerie around the holidays in 2017. “SLAY BELLES,” she wrote.

In November, Jayne filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years, Tom Girardi. “After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well.”

According to the divorce filing, Jayne listed the date of separation as “[to be determined]” and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason why they went their separate ways.

Girardi rejected his ex’s request for spousal support and wants his attorney fees and costs to be covered by her.

On top of that, the former flames were sued for allegedly using their split to embezzle money. The documents alleged that Jayne and Girardi used money that was to help families of victims from Lion Air Flight 610, which crashed in 2018, “in order to continue funding his and Erika’s lavish Beverly Hills lifestyles,” the papers read.

The pair is “on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds,” the documents state, adding that their split is “a sham attempt to fraudulently protect” their assets from debt collectors.