2020 has been the year of the “new normal,” and The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is keeping on brand as she is “redefining” her marriage with husband Sean Burke — which includes the two living apart.

The blonde beauty was giving Entertainment Tonight a tour of her new 8,000-square-foot humble abode when she shocked everyone and confessed that Sean was “not living here right now.”

ELIZABETH VARGAS & OK! MAGAZINE CELEBRATE NEW SEASON OF ‘RHOC’ — SEE PHOTOS

“Love him dearly. We haven’t gotten along this well in a long time,” she told ET correspondent Lauren Zima. She also added that the two weren’t “following the old, antiquated rules” of marriage anymore.

Zima then asked the mother of seven if “that kind of makes things exciting?,” referencing Sean not living there anymore. “So good,” Braunwyn replied.

The RHOC alum has been very open about her and her husband having an open marriage. One of Braunwyn’s rules is only “hot girls” allowed in the bedroom with them, but the reality star made it clear there were “no other men” in her life at the moment.

HOW TO CO-PARENT IN THE PANDEMIC: GWEN & GAVIN AND OTHER FORMER COUPLES EXPLAIN

Although the reality tv couple are not living under the same roof, it appears that the couple has not completely broken up. The pair recently posted loving photos of one another on social media.

Braunwyn posted a series of photos on her Instagram of the happy couple, with simply a heart emoji as the caption.

Sean recently posted a snap of the two looking rather happy in Puerto Rico on his Instagram.

Braunwyn and her husband tied the knot in 2000 and share seven children together: Bella, Rowan, Jacob, Koa, Hazel and twins Caden and Curren.

INSIDE ‘RHONJ’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE‘S MARVELOUS MANSION — SEE PHOTOS

In the Season 15 premiere of RHOC, Sean confronted Braunwyn on her alcohol use and gave her an ultimatum, stating that she was “going to rehab if you have one more drink.”

During the show, Braunwyn also admitted in a confessional that she had a drinking problem. “For the first time in my life I can say, ‘My name is Braunwyn, and I’m an alcoholic,” she said.

The Bravo star revealed her troubles with alcohol began when she was just 14 years old. She was living with her grandfather at the time and dealing with “some abandonment” issues. “Someone handed me a warm beer, and it was a peacefulness that I’ve never felt before,” she added.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.