The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Vicki Gunvalson confirmed that she and her fiancé Steve Lodge are not having trouble in paradise, as some have recently been led to believe. Rumors swirled that the pair had split after the two unfollowed each other on social media.

Gunvalson, 58, snapped back at a fan account speculating that it was over when they unfollowed each other and because they have not posted pictures together in a few months.

“[We] live together and live a very private romantic life,” she said. “We don’t follow each other on social media and haven’t for a long time, and we don’t post photos of each other — what’s the point?,” she told Us Weekly. “This is a complete joke and not worth even commenting, but I did.”

This isn’t the first time Gunvalson has gotten heat for her relationship. She clapped back at fans earlier in the year after being accused of being “pushy” with Lodge.

“Are you serious?” she responded. “What gives you the right to talk about Steve and I like you ‘think’ you know us. It’s a joint decision at our age, and he wouldn’t have bought me a ring and proposed if he didn’t love me. Why are you so mean? Go turn the channel and abuse someone else!! It’s a tv show!!!!”

They two were set to tie the knot in April but had to postpone their special day because of the pandemic. “We’re still going to get married … [but I’m not] rushing to get down the aisle right now,” she explained.

Marriage was always on the table, as the RHOC star dubs herself a “marriage girl.” She has been married twice in the past.

“I told him from the very beginning, if you don’t want to get married, then don’t waste your time with me because I love being married … but we’re taking it slow and have a great relationship, that’s the most important thing for me, is making sure it’s a solid relationship,” she explained.

After her divorce from Donn Gunvalson in 2010, the blonde beauty was “so ready for marriage,” but will have to wait a little bit longer before she can say “I do.”

Though there aren’t current plans for the big day, Gunvalson is keeping busy with other projects. She sold her Orange County home and invested in a vacation home in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

“I know some of you may think it’s wrong, especially in the state of the world, but for me it immediately gives me hope and peace that things will resume to a new sense of normal soon,” she shared in May, after she received criticism for traveling during the pandemic.

She also purchased a home in North Carolina to spend time with her pregnant daughter Briana Culberson. Amid the pandemic, she’s been splitting her time between Mexico and North Carolina.

The author seems to be doing just fine since her RHOC departure in January. The 58-year-old left the show after 14 seasons.

She shares her daughter and son Michael with ex-husband Michael J. Wolfsmoth, whom she divorced in 1991 after almost a decade of marriage. Lodge has four children from another relationship.