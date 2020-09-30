Andy Cohen is setting the record straight that the reason Tamra Judge was let go from The Real Housewives of Orange County had nothing to do with her age.

Bravo’s mega-producer denied claims that he was ageist on Friday’s episode of the “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast.

“I felt like [Vicki and Tamra] told their entire stories and they both said that [you are] an ageist,” RHOBH star Glanville told Cohen. “They said you were going against them because they got too old.”

Back in June of this year, Judge, 53, claimed on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast that Bravo wanted “younger Housewives.”

The Watch What Happens Live host quickly pointed out that 63-years-old RHONY star Ramona Singer is older than Vicki Gunvalson, 58.

“If you look at the women on our shows, there are a lot of women that are really thriving in their 50s and late 50s,” Cohen told Glanville, 47. “Yeah, no. I don’t care for that [remark].”

“We just felt that the show needed some new air. We needed to air it out and see where it went,” he added. “These two women were so identifiable with it and will always be. I hope they will someday be back in some capacity — the show is still the show. And I was very happy about that. It needed to go in new directions.”

On Twitter, former RHOC star Judge, seemingly tried to back away from her claims that age was a factor in her leaving the show.

Setting the record straight, Brandi is lying ….again! Andy knows it! The link to the story is in my bio & story @ Liar https://t.co/fiRE2Fb6Ml — Tamra Judge (@tamrajudgeOC) September 29, 2020

“Setting the record straight, Brandi is lying…again! Andy knows it! The link to the story is in my bio & story @ Liar,” she wrote on Tuesday, September 28.

Judge joined the hit docuseries during season three. She announced that she would not be returning to the Bravo show in January of this year.

Cohen, 52, went on to tease season 15 of RHOC — premiering on October 7, 2020 — which will be the first without the two ladies.

“COVID kind of hit us but what I think people will see when the show begins is there’s something about Orange County. They are women dealing with some real serious stuff in their lives,” Cohen said. “When the season starts, there is something that really grounds it to the core of what Orange County always was about.”