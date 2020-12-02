Is Selena Gomez dating Jimmy Butler? Word on the street is that Rare Beauty founder may have found a new man as they were spotted dining together.

According to a celebrity gossip account on Instagram called Deuxmoi, one user claimed that they overheard the staff at the French bistro, Lucien, in New York City were under pressure as they tried to accommodate Gomez and a group of basketball players last month.

Then, the Daily Mail revealed that Gomez was eating with Butler on “what seemed like a date,” according to a fan who spotted the duo.

“100% sure they were there together obvi I cant speak to if it was ACTUALLY a date, but they were together,” the fan clarified.

Before they were spotted at dinner together, one Twitter user — who claimed to have NBA ties — commented that Butler and Gomez seemed like an odd couple but said, “Dude just trust me.”

With the rumors swirling, fans of the “Who Says” singer went into overdrive to find evidence to link the two and noticed that Butler’s ex and baby mama, Kaitlin Nowak, had unfollowed Gomez on Instagram.

Butler and Nowak welcomed a baby girl in 2019 before they called it quits. However, Nowak was even spotted at Butler’s NBA Championship game in October before Gomez arrived on the scene in November. It’s unclear if the exes are just good friends or they had a falling out before he was spotted with Gomez.

But as late as September, Gomez said that her dating life had come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. “It’s just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff … and I’m like, ‘I didn’t really mean it, though.’ Guys are a lot of work,” she told Nikkie de Jager on YouTube.

Then, in October, an insider spilled that Gomez was “texting a few guys.”

Gomez was even more critical of dating in Hollywood during an Apple Music Beats 1 interview earlier this year. “Everyone dates everyone. It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right?” she explained.

“But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever,” she said.

The Disney Channel alum explained that you “just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show?”

Gomez has previously been linked to The Weeknd and Orlando Bloom and was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber for years before he wed Hailey Baldwin.

So, are Butler and Gomez just a pair of unlikely friends or is there something more going on? Only time will tell!