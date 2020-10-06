Selena Gomez is “ready to find love again” after being on the market for almost three years, a source told Life & Style.

However, “it has to be the right man,” the insider divulged. “She refuses to settle for anyone and now that she’s comfortable in her own skin, she would rather be alone than with the wrong person.”

The 28-year-old dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for seven years, but the two finally ended things in March 2018.

The “Dance Again” songstress released “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look At Her Now” — two songs that seemingly referred to her ex — in 2020, but now Gomez is ready to move onto bigger and better things. “I wanted people to take away that this was a journey and that it was completely closed,” she told Rolling Stone magazine in an interview published on September 22.

“I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt,” she explained. “I didn’t want that anymore. I wanted people to know that I experienced something real, and that part of me is over.”

The Disney alum put out a new album earlier this year and recalled how making new bops got her into a different headspace.

“I went away for a little bit, and when I came back … I don’t know if something came over me. I heard a song called ‘Rare,’ and that was the moment I knew that my album was starting and that this was going to be the name of the album before I even recorded it,” she admitted.

“From that point on, I focused on creating more songs that were lyrically about transformation and vulnerability and heartbreak,” she shared. “It felt like [the material] was really, really strong, and I was very happy about it. I think that becoming more involved than I ever have been [in the making of the album] helped me gain confidence and empowered me completely. I took control over what I was going to say, what I was going to do.”

These days, Gomez has been focusing on herself, but the insider dished that she has “been texting with a few guys” as of late.

We can’t wait to see who Gomez ends up with next!