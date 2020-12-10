Here comes the bride… almost. Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause joined friend and co-star Heather Rae Young in her hunt to find the perfect wedding dress, as Young is set to marry Flip or Flop‘s Tarek El Moussa.

The reality star besties were spotted at the Galia Lahav Haute Couture showroom in New York City on Wednesday, December 10. The blonde beauty was seen trying on a short white dress, which was met by a smiling Stause.

The former Playboy bunny later announced she found her perfect wedding dress with the help of her Dancing with the Stars pal. “First I said yes, now I have a dress! Thank you @chrishell.stause for rehearsal dinner dress shopping with me today!!” she wrote. “What a much needed girls day!!! I just adore this girl❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Her fiancé couldn’t help but share his excitement, as El Moussa commented, “❤️❤️❤️.”

The 31-year-old and El Moussa got engaged in July — after dating for one year — on a boat trip to Catalina Island near Los Angeles. The 38-year-old popped the question with an eight-carat emerald-cut diamond ring. El Moussa shared the exciting news via Instagram. “She said yes! #FlippingHerLastName,” he wrote, referencing his show, Flip or Flop.

El Moussa previously shared the moment he knew Young was the one for him while speaking to Entertainment Tonight. “We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and they’re all three cuddling,” he recalled of Young bonding with his kids.

“She has completely changed my world, you know. I say it all the time, especially on my social media,” he gushed. “I was a different person, living a different life, and the day she walked into my life, [it] changed for the better, and I’m thriving and the kids are thriving. And honestly, I owe most of it to her. She’s been my best friend, my ally.”

Now happily engaged, Young and El Moussa can get to planning their special day. Young previously stated their wedding will probably take place next summer, noting: “We have dates on hold.” El Moussa explained that the duo is planning a small, intimate gathering with close family and friends. “Right now we’re in between Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places,” the father of two said.

El Moussa won’t be inviting ex-wife and Flip or Flop costar, Christina Anstead. However the co-parents’ children — Taylor Reese, 10, and Brayden James, 5 — will be in attendance on their father’s big day. The former flames tied the knot in 2009 and finalized their divorce in 2018.