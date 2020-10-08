Forget the big blow out wedding, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young have a totally different vision for their big day.

“Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better,” El Moussa told Entertainment Tonight, adding that the couple wants to be surrounded by close friends and family on their special day.

As for when the festivities will take place? “We’re planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold,” Young, 33, said. “Right now we’re in between Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] and California, so we don’t know where it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be one of those places,” El Moussa, 39, explained.

DRAMA! THE COMPLETE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINES OF CHRISTINA, ANT, TAREK & HEATHER

Not only is the guest list limited, but they don’t want cameras at the ceremony, either.

The pair spared themselves some potentially awkward moments by not inviting any exes to their special day. However, El Moussa’s children, Taylor Reese who is 10, and Brayden James, 5 — whom he shares with his ex and Flip or Flop costar, Christina El Moussa — will be involved in the event.

In fact, he asked his son and daughter for their blessing and advice before he popped the question to Young.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

Young has been referring to herself as the children’s “bonus mom“, which is one of the reasons El Moussa decided to ask for her hand in marriage.

El Moussa shared how he realized that Young was the one for him. “We were sitting on the boat one day and I looked over and she had Taylor in one arm and Brayden in the other arm and they’re all three cuddling,” he recalled. The sweet moment was when he knew he wanted to marry Young and officially bring her into his family.

INSIDE DEMI LOVATO AND MAX EHRICH‘S SUDDEN SPLIT — EVERYTHING WE KNOW

The couple got engaged on July 25 — their one-year anniversary — while on a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island.

El Moussa was so nervous that he doesn’t even remember asking the question or the moment Young said yes. Thankfully, for him, she accepted his proposal.

“She has completely changed my world, you know. I say it all the time, especially on my social media,” he gushed. “I was a different person, living a different life, and the day she walked into my life changed for the better, and I’m thriving and the kids are thriving. And honestly, I owe most of it to her. She’s been my best friend, my ally.”

Meanwhile, the Selling Sunset star knew very early on in their relationship that she wanted to marry him.

“I was scared when I first met him. I’d gone through awful relationships and when I met him everything changed,” she said.