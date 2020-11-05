No ma’am! Christina Anstead has no time for haters talking about her parenting skills. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram to defend herself amid her divorce from Ant Anstead.

“This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like sh*t,” she captioned a selfie on Thursday.

DRAMA! THE COMPLETE RELATIONSHIP TIMELINES OF CHRISTINA, ANT, TAREK & HEATHER

“So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling. When I get told ‘you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ – smh wake up people,” she continued.

“I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent 🤦🏼‍♀️ f that. This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids – it means the opposite – I am with them- I’m present. So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose.”

The Christina on the Coast star shares 10-year-old daughter, Taylor, and 5-year-old son, Brayden, with ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, as well as 14-month-old son, Hudson, with soon-to-be ex, Ant.

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

The HGTV star’s post comes one day after she filed for divorce from the Master Mechanic alum. The former flames tied the knot in 2018. In September of this year, the mother-of-three announced via Instagram that she and Ant had called it quits.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she captioned a photo of the duo on the beach. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Since her split from the Wheeler Dealer star, the 37-year-old has had time to reflect on her life and her plans for the future.

WATCH! A TIMELINE OF ‘FLIP OR FLOP’ STAR CHRISTINA ANSTEAD‘S RISE TO FAME

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies — but sometimes life throws us curve balls, she captioned a pic on September 26. “Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’, I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”

Ant has also taken the time to work on himself; he recently revealed that he’s discovered a breakup recovery program in order to cope with the sudden loss of his relationship.