Actor Tom Cruise and his Mission: Impossible 7 costar, Hayley Atwell, are taking their romance to the next level.

“Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one,” a source told The Sun. “Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they’ve become fairly inseparable. They’ve been meeting up after hours, and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy.”

In November, a source exclusively told OK! that Atwell spent hours with Cruise at his London apartment, and while filming in Italy, the pair became more affectionate — but no one was surprised their relationship blossomed.

“It happens every time. I think it is because of his charisma and the insular nature of filming,” the insider explained. “He is so intense and invested in the filming on all levels. As an actor, he wants to be there for his costars once the camera is rolling, and he makes his on-screen romances seem so real, which is probably why he has dated so many leading ladies.”

Cruise has previously been linked to his costars, including Penelope Cruz, Rebecca De Mornay and Nicole Kidman.

This is Cruise’s first high-profile romance since his infamous split from Katie Holmes in 2012, whom he shares 14-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with. Prior to this, Cruise got custody of his adopted children, Connor, 25, and Isabella, 27, whom he shares with Kidman. However, it was his first wife, Mimi Rogers, who is said to have introduced Cruise to the Church of Scientology, which is often cited as the reason he and Holmes split.

The romance news comes amid an audio leak of Cruise shouting at two Mission: Impossible 7 staffers for breaking social distancing rules. “If I see you doing it again, you’re f***ing gone,” he was heard telling staff who stood close together.

Cruise is said to have invested his own money in renting a boat for the crew to distance on and made it clear that “we are not shutting this f**king movie down.”

Several staff quit after the rant, which was the second meltdown on set, as tensions have reportedly been building for months.

However, the outburst isn’t much of a surprise to those close to Cruise. A source recently told OK! that “Tom is the most passionate person you will ever meet.”

“In public no one’s image is more controlled than Tom,” the insider said. “Every interview he does is carefully set up. He has message points and knows what he wants to get across. But behind-the-scenes it isn’t so pretty.”

The Hollywood star is “beyond being a perfectionist and demands everyone around him live up to his very high standard.”

“People that have worked for him — and Katie Holmes, who was married to him — have seen it all. If Tom can act like that to his crew on a movie set, you can imagine what he acts like at home when he isn’t happy,” the source said.

Following the drama, it sounds like Cruise has decided to take a break and will spend the weekend in Miami, Fla., with his son.

“It has been exhausting keeping the production on track for so long, and it’s not getting any easier – Christmas can’t come soon enough,” a source told The Sun. “It’s the end of a really tough year, and a bit of time out seems like a good idea for everyone as tensions have been mounting for a while.”