Hollywood icon Tom Cruise’s daughter, Isabella Cruise — aka Bella — is the complete opposite of her father, in that she is notoriously private.

The adopted daughter of Tom and Nicole Kidman recently made headlines when she turned down her famous dad’s $455,000-a-month penthouse in London.

Bella chose to remain in her humble three-bedroom home in south London with her husband Max Parker and their pet reptile.

WHO IS HAYLEY ATWELL? 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT TOM CRUISE‘S RUMORED NEW FLAME & COSTAR

Bella and Max reportedly didn’t invite her A-list parents to their 2015 Scientology wedding in London. However, the Mission Impossible actor “picked up the bill and paid for everything,” and “Nicole was actually involved with the wedding preparations and she did have a private dinner with Bella and Max,” a source told the Daily Mail.

The ultra-private artist has enjoyed her life out of the spotlight. Bella set the internet ablaze earlier this year when she debuted a rare selfie of herself, rocking a shag haircut, trendy short bangs and blue highlights.

SCIENTOLOGY SAVIOR? 5 TIMES KIRSTIE ALLEY HAS DEFENDED THE CONTROVERSIAL CHURCH

Bella launched her own clothing line in February 2018 called BKC (Bella Kidman Cruise) and hopes to expand her fashion empire.

Cruise and Kidman are parents to Bella and her younger brother Connor, 25. The two divorced in 2001.

OK! takes a look at the low-profile daughter of Cruise and Kidman.