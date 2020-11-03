OK! exclusively reported that Hollywood royalty Tom Cruise has been getting very close to his Mission Impossible 7 costar, Hayley Atwell.

Sources told OK! that the 38-year-old actress has been spotted visiting the actor at his luxury London flat ever since filming resumed in August — and has also been spending countless hours alone with Cruise before sneaking out in the middle of the night.

WATCH! KATIE HOLMES ON LIFE AFTER TOM CRUISE — ‘I DON’T HAVE ANY FEAR NOW’

The rumored couple are now in Italy, where they are filming scenes for the upcoming Mission Impossible film in Rome and then will travel to Venice together. A source close to Cruise told OK! that the pair have become increasingly affectionate towards one another and that no one is surprised in the least that the two have connected.

“It happens every time. I think it is because of his charisma and the insular nature of filming,” the source said. “He is so intense and invested in the filming on all levels.

“As an actor, he wants to be there for his co-stars once the camera is rolling, and he makes his on-screen romances seem so real, which is probably why he has dated so many leading ladies.”

MEET KATIE HOLMES’ NEW MAN EMILIO VITOLO — 5 FAST FACTS ABOUT THE RESTAURATEUR

Cruise has been in a slew of high-profile romances. He was married to his Days of Thunder costar and A-list actress Nicole Kidman, and the two share two children together: Isabella and Connor. We all remember his whirlwind romance with Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes — the power couple were together almost a decade and share 14-year-old daughter, Suri, together.

So who is the newest leading lady to steal Cruise’s heart? OK! gives you 5 fast facts about actress Hayley Atwell.