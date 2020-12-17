How’s this for financially independent? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already raking in the bucks from lucrative deals they’ve signed with Spotify and Netflix, but according to a prominent entertainment industry insider, the couple is set to watch their wealth keep rising over the next few years.

How rich can they get? Try a forecast of about $10 billion.

That’s according to Professor Johnathan Shalit, who is founder of U.K.-based InterTalent Rights Group. He recently discussed the nuts and bolts of the couple’s earning potentials with Newsweek, explaining that savvy and well-timed investments — such as one Markle made this week with gourmet/wellness brand Clevr Blends, who offer up oatmilk latte blends — could eclipse even the hundreds of millions they are scooping up from the media deals.

“My guess is they’ll be the $10 billion royal couple,” he told the outlet. “The way you become multi-billionaires is you get involved before the shares explode.

“Lots of startups and companies are going to want Meghan and Harry attached to their product so that in turn will create other investors and other shareholders,” Shalit continued. “So they’re like a shop window for investors. Meghan’s going to be a door opener creating opportunities for her partners to get more money.

“Once you get shares and equity and startup companies explode, you can end up being worth billions if you get in at the right time,” he concluded, but clarified that the wealth will not be immediate and will likely grow over a 10-year trajectory.

Shalit’s optimistic view of Markle’s initial investment is in contrast to chatter that Queen Elizabeth II is not happy with that particular business move. During an episode of ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan claimed “sources close to the Palace” are “just not happy about this overt, commercial activity.” Agreeing, journalist Andrew Pierce said, “It’s tacky. It’s royals for hire, royals for rent.”

Markle’s friends-in-high-places, however, seem to think her investment instinct is right on the money. Pal Oprah Winfrey posted to social media a glowing recommendation of Clevr Blends: “On the first day of Christmas. my neighbor ‘M’ sent to me … a basket of deliciousness,” calling the oatmilk lattes, “My new drink of choice for the morning and night.”