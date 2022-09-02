Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Miniskirt & Cowboy Boots In NYC

EmRata’s recent sighting comes amid news that the star has officially moved out of the NYC home she shared with her now-estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday, September 1, sharing several selfies and steamy snaps depicting her in her new apartment, including one of her posing in front of her windowsill and another where a frameless bed can be spotted resting on the floor, a telltale sign of a new move.

The pair called it quits earlier this summer after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the swimwear designer. They share one child together, 1-year-old Sylvester. Although it seems EmRata is officially done with her former flame, Bear-McClard has allegedly tried to rekindle their romance.

“Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” an unnamed insider spilled last month. “That’s not going to happen.” they continued, adding that the model “did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back.”

