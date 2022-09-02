OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Emily Ratajkowski
OK LogoSHOPPING

Emily Ratajkowski Rocks A Miniskirt & Cowboy Boots In NYC

emarata pp
Source: mega;@emrata/instagram
By:

Sep. 2 2022, Published 6:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Giddyup!

Model Emily Ratajkowski was spotted soaking up one of the last days of summer in New York City on Thursday, September 1, enjoying a stroll with her dog, Colombo.

The I Feel Pretty star kept it casual in cowboy-inspired attire, sporting a green cargo miniskirt from U.K.-based brand Adanola, a brown, long-sleeved button-up tied at her waist, and a pair of black cowboy boots. The model accessorized her western wear with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a shoulder bag, a black belt with a gold buckle draped around her hips.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHOWS OFF NEW PAD AFTER MOVING OUT OF HER & ESTRANGED HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD'S HOME

Article continues below advertisement
emrata
Source: @emrata/instagram

EmRata’s recent sighting comes amid news that the star has officially moved out of the NYC home she shared with her now-estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday, September 1, sharing several selfies and steamy snaps depicting her in her new apartment, including one of her posing in front of her windowsill and another where a frameless bed can be spotted resting on the floor, a telltale sign of a new move.

The pair called it quits earlier this summer after Bear-McClard allegedly cheated on the swimwear designer. They share one child together, 1-year-old Sylvester. Although it seems EmRata is officially done with her former flame, Bear-McClard has allegedly tried to rekindle their romance.

NEVER GETTING BACK TOGETHER? EMILY RATAJKOWSKI'S HUSBAND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD ALLEGEDLY 'BEGGING' FOR SECOND CHANCE AMID CHEATING RUMORS

“Sebastian is begging her to give him another chance,” an unnamed insider spilled last month. “That’s not going to happen.” they continued, adding that the model “did her own digging and discovered even more s**t he did behind her back.”

Love Emily Ratajkowski's look? Keep scrollikng to find pieces inspired by her latest outfit.

Article continues below advertisement
skirt
Source: Adanola

Adanola's Cargo Skirt in Green retails for $58 at adanola.com.

top
Source: Asos

Asos' Pieces Tie Cuff Oversized Shirt in Chocolate retails for $27 at asos.com.

boots
Source: ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Andi flat western boots in black retails for $70 at asos.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.