Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off New Pad After Moving Out Of Her & Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's Home

A fresh start! On Thursday, September 1, just two days after Emily Ratajkowski was spotted moving out of the NYC pad she shared with soon-to-be ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she took to her Instagram Story to reveal some different surroundings.

Her first snap — a mirror selfie — proved she's still in the process of unpacking at her new abode, as aside from the bare white walls, all you could see was a bed laying directly on the floor without a frame or headboard.