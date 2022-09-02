Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off New Pad After Moving Out Of Her & Estranged Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard's Home
A fresh start! On Thursday, September 1, just two days after Emily Ratajkowski was spotted moving out of the NYC pad she shared with soon-to-be ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, she took to her Instagram Story to reveal some different surroundings.
Her first snap — a mirror selfie — proved she's still in the process of unpacking at her new abode, as aside from the bare white walls, all you could see was a bed laying directly on the floor without a frame or headboard.
The model, 31, looked like her regular trendy self in the shot, rocking a long-sleeved, cropped, brown button-down shirt and a camo green miniskirt, accessorizing with a black and gold belt, small black shoulder purse and a pair of cowboy boots.
She followed up the aforementioned photo by posing on the windowsill, and a third photo seemed to be taken from the window, as it looked out and down at a stone courtyard, where someone was hanging out with her pooch Colombo and another smaller pup.
The mom-of-one seems to be doing just fine since it was revealed that she and Bear-McCard, the 34-year-old father of their son Sly, split, reportedly over his infidelity.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SEEN OUT IN SEXY STRAPLESS GREEN DRESS AMID SPLIT WITH ALLEGED CHEATING HUSBAND — SHOP NOW
Aside from enjoying all Manhattan has to offer — over the past week, she danced up a storm at the Bad Bunny concert in the Bronx and attended the U.S. Open in Queens — Ratajkowski has sparked rumors of a budding romance with Brad Pitt, 58.
As OK! previously spilled, a source claimed the two have been "secretly" seeing each other for a few weeks now.
"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party. They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around," the insider explained. "Obviously, she was off-limits back then. She was happily married and Brad respected that."
But once she became single last month, the Oscar winner made his move. "He asked her out, and she said yes," the source recalled. "She's always thought Brad was cute, and the way she saw it, what did she have to lose?"