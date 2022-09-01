Emily Ratajkowski Post A Series Of Bruised Nudes After Attending A Bad Bunny Concert
Emily Ratajkowski recently attended a Bad Bunny concert and the supermodel's after photos were shocking.
Earlier today, the actress shared a series of images on her Instagram story of her in the nude with the caption, "Bad Bunny battle wounds." In the startling snapshots, dark-colored bruises could be seen on her hips.
The author attended the concert Sunday night at Yankee Stadium, and she made sure to dress for the occasion. The designer wore an Inamorata Encinitas Swimsuit — which is her bikini brand — and a cargo miniskirt.
Despite the brown marks left on her sides, it seemed as though the star enjoyed her night out. She said in a social media post, "can you tell we had fun seeing Benito last night?!"
While she attended the live concert, the art collector was able to witness a historical night for the Puerto Rican rapper. In the middle of the Caribbean singer's performance of "Titi Me Pregunto," it was announced that the recording artist became the first Latin American performer to win the VMA for artist of the year.
The emotional moment was captured on camera and was a beautiful display of Puerto Rican representation. NBA star Carmelo Anthony — who is Puerto Rican by ethnicity — was filled with joy while presenting Bad Bunny with his award. “It couldn’t be no place better than being here with you at Yankee Stadium, here in my city of New York,” the basketball legend exclaimed.
While accepting his moon man-shaped trophy, the Almirante Sur-native gave his acceptance speech in Spanish.
"From my heart, I don't have words to describe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium," he said. "I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world."
After seeing Bad Bunny be praised on stage, the reggaeton fan continued to talk about El Último Tour Del Mundo in her thirst traps.
Her startling snaps come a few days after rumors began to circulate about the businesswoman's love life. OK! previously reported a source claimed the influencer was dating Brad Pitt amidst her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
The mom-of-one broke up with her husband after a series of cheating rumors began to circulate – the couple was married for four years.