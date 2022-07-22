Honeymoon Holiday? Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Strutting Through Paris Following Marriage — Shop Now
The iconic Jennifer Lopez was seen in holding hands through the streets of Paris with her now husband, Ben Affleck.
The couple was seen joining their families while spending time in the City of Love. The romantic getaway continues to get attention, as people have been loving the gossip surrounding J.Lo's second engagement and now marriage to the Academy Award-winning actor.
French couture and Parisian style has recently climbed high on the fashion ladder. Lopez nailed the European summer flair in a chic and casual ensemble. This white dress, however, was definitely a bit different than the two she wore to tie the knot to Affleck.
The Marry Me actress strutted through the streets in an Oscar De La Renta floral midi dress, retailing for $2,290, which had a draped and delicate floral detail. The elegant designer dress was accessorized with a crocodile textured red Birkin bag and Fendi purple-lensed sunglasses.
Lopez kept the fashionable 'fit casual with plain white flip flop sandals and her hair tied up in a messy top knot bun.
Her handsome husband was dressed in a simple menswear ensemble — wearing a light blue long sleeve button up, navy slacks and white lace-up sneakers.
Obsessed with Jennifer Lopez's chic couture? OK! helps you shop the superstar's style with five french-inspired fashionable floral dresses below!
Forever 21's Reworked Floral Mini Dress is on sale retailing for $20 (regularly $24.99) at forever21.com.