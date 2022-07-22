Honeymoon Holiday? Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Seen Strutting Through Paris Following Marriage — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

The iconic Jennifer Lopez was seen in holding hands through the streets of Paris with her now husband, Ben Affleck.

The couple was seen joining their families while spending time in the City of Love. The romantic getaway continues to get attention, as people have been loving the gossip surrounding J.Lo's second engagement and now marriage to the Academy Award-winning actor.

French couture and Parisian style has recently climbed high on the fashion ladder. Lopez nailed the European summer flair in a chic and casual ensemble. This white dress, however, was definitely a bit different than the two she wore to tie the knot to Affleck.

