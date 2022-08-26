OK Magazine
Newlyweds Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Pack On The PDA During Whirlwind Second Honeymoon In Italy

Aug. 26 2022, Published 9:31 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez packed on the PDA like no one was watching! The newlyweds continued their romantic second honeymoon in Milan on Thursday, August 25, with a luxury shopping spree — and it seems they could not keep their hands off each other.

In photos seen here, the Good Will Hunting actor and the "On The Floor" vocalist stopped by Brunello Cucinelli and Valentino stores, where Affleck could be seen giving Lopez a smooch as he wrapped her in a loving embrace.

The Selena actress rocked an all white ensemble paired with a wide-brimmed hat for their outing as hoards of photographers and fans swarmed the duo's every move. The Boston native looked handsome and casual in jeans and a button down over a t-shirt, later adding on a black sweater, as they navigated their way past the crowds.

As OK! previously reported, Affleck was not loving the intense media attention from their first honeymoon in Paris following their Las Vegas nuptials in July. “Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” an insider dished of the Argo star. "This was a whole new level."

"Ben is used to the flashing lights," the source continued. "But he felt that the honeymoon was a tsunami. Jen’s made out of steel and knows it comes with the territory [but] he still gets pissed off."

The rekindled pair — who got back together in 2021 after decades apart — originally called off their 2003 wedding due to unwanted scrutiny surrounding the event.

“Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date," Affleck and Lopez said in a statement at the time. Affleck and Lopez officially called it quits months later.

However, years later, the two would say "I Do", not once but twice, with an impromptu Vegas ceremony followed by a lavish ceremony at Affleck's Georgia estate earlier this month.

Page Six obtained the photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez shopping in Milan.

