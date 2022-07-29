OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Jessie James Decker
OK LogoSHOPPING

Jessie James Decker Poses In Chic Summer Couture In Latest Instagram Post — Get The Look

jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop feature
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram
By:

Jul. 29 2022, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jessie James Decker once again gives us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit.

Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, to dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!

Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, July 28.

JESSIE JAMES DECKER STYLES MATCHING BLUE SET AT MIAMI SWIM WEEK FOR KITTENISH FASHION SHOW — GET THE LOOK

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: @jessiejamesdecker/Instagram

The "Should Have Known Better" singer was dressed in the most desired designs for a mid-summer night. The luxe look was a head-to-toe Kittenish ensemble — which included an off the shoulder pale yellow puff-sleeved cropped top, retailing for $42, and white straight leg denim jeans, retailing for $62. Decker accessorized her admirable attire with beige heeled sandals, stylish sunglasses and a matching "tote-ally cute tote," retailing for $52.

The 34-year-old may have given her followers too much information as she comically captioned her photo, stating "these pants are extra special because they are resistant to swamp a** which I had this very moment."

Hopefully Decker found some time to cool down, because the temperature outside isn't the only thing thats hot!

MAREN MORRIS BRIGHTENS UP THE STAGE IN NEON GREEN BLAZER DRESS AT THE TODAY SHOW — GET THE LOOK

Obsessed with Jessie James Decker's stylish summer silhouette? OK! helps you recreate the fashionable 'fit with similar selections below!

jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing's Linen Puff Sleeve Crop Top is on sale retailing for $13.50 (regularly $35) at prettylittlething.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: SHEIN

SHEIN's High Waist Wide Leg Pants retail for $22 at shein.com.

jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: Pink Lily

Pink Lily's Wren Cork Detail Heels are on sale retailing for $22 (regularly $44) at pinklily.com.

Article continues below advertisement
jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: Amazon

YYW's Straw Beach Tote is on sale retailing for $30.99 (regularly $35.99) at amazon.com.

jessie james decker instagram outfit yellow top shop
Source: Amazon

CONRAD RONTGEN's Retro Round Sunglasses retail for $29.99 at amazon.com.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.