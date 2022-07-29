Jessie James Decker Poses In Chic Summer Couture In Latest Instagram Post — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Jessie James Decker once again gives us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit.

Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, to dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!

Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, July 28.

