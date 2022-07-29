Jessie James Decker Poses In Chic Summer Couture In Latest Instagram Post — Get The Look
Jessie James Decker once again gives us just what we needed — the most stylish summer outfit.
Between strutting the runway at PARAISO Miami Swim Week, to dropping new desirable designs through her clothing brand, Kittenish, the country singer has definitely been keeping busy. Lucky for us, the beauty queen still has time to sit pretty in the most chic couture!
Decker posed outside for the perfect picture, which she later uploaded to Instagram on Thursday, July 28.
The "Should Have Known Better" singer was dressed in the most desired designs for a mid-summer night. The luxe look was a head-to-toe Kittenish ensemble — which included an off the shoulder pale yellow puff-sleeved cropped top, retailing for $42, and white straight leg denim jeans, retailing for $62. Decker accessorized her admirable attire with beige heeled sandals, stylish sunglasses and a matching "tote-ally cute tote," retailing for $52.
The 34-year-old may have given her followers too much information as she comically captioned her photo, stating "these pants are extra special because they are resistant to swamp a** which I had this very moment."
Hopefully Decker found some time to cool down, because the temperature outside isn't the only thing thats hot!
Obsessed with Jessie James Decker's stylish summer silhouette? OK! helps you recreate the fashionable 'fit with similar selections below!
PrettyLittleThing's Linen Puff Sleeve Crop Top is on sale retailing for $13.50 (regularly $35) at prettylittlething.com.