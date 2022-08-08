Here’s Your Last Chance To Get The Looks Of Summer As OK! Reveals The Labor Day Must-Haves — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
As Memorial Day and July 4th weekends are in our rearview, it is about time to start preparing for the final holiday weekend of summer.
Labor Day weekend is less than a month away, and with it comes your last chances to step out in the best seasonal styles.
Whether you are using the day off as a final beach outing, or catching up on some much needed errands, there is no reason not to do so in the most fabulous 'fits.
Need some Labor Day outfit inspiration? Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s last looks of summer directly through our site below!
Beach Day Outfit
Brunch Attire
Head out for a date with the girls as you celebrate the holiday weekend in chic daytime couture.
Kendra Scott's Tess Gold Pendant Necklace is on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at kendrascott.com.
Hot Girl Errands
Be "that girl" you aspire as you run your errands feeling confident in admirable athleisure.
Nike's Revolution 6 Next Nature Running Sneakers are on sale retailing for $56.97 (regularly $70) at nike.com.
Chelsea King's Active+ Scrunchie is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at chelseaking.shop.