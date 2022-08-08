OK Magazine
Here’s Your Last Chance To Get The Looks Of Summer As OK! Reveals The Labor Day Must-Haves — Shop Now

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop feature
Source: Milaner; Unsplash
By:

Aug. 8 2022, Published 6:02 p.m. ET

In this article

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

As Memorial Day and July 4th weekends are in our rearview, it is about time to start preparing for the final holiday weekend of summer.

Labor Day weekend is less than a month away, and with it comes your last chances to step out in the best seasonal styles.

Whether you are using the day off as a final beach outing, or catching up on some much needed errands, there is no reason not to do so in the most fabulous 'fits.

Need some Labor Day outfit inspiration? Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s last looks of summer directly through our site below!

Beach Day Outfit

Soak up the sun in stylish swimwear as you enjoy the last few beach days of summer!

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Bromelia Swimwear

Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Triangle Top retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Bromelia Swimwear

Bromelia Swimwear's Gabriela Tie Bottoms retails for $86 at bromeliaswimwear.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Amazon

MakeMeChic's Long Sleeve Knitted Cover Up Dress retails for $32.99 at amazon.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Amazon

Jessie's Fashionable Summer Handbag retails for $26.99 at amazon.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Amazon

Kimorn's Trendy Rectangle Sunglasses retail for $10.99 at amazon.com.

Brunch Attire

Head out for a date with the girls as you celebrate the holiday weekend in chic daytime couture.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Lulus

Lulus' Amalfi Coast Pleated Mini Dress retails for $79 at lulus.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Milaner Italia

Milaner's The Belinda Woven Crossbody Bag retails for $445 at bymilaner.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Nordstrom

Open Edit's Reggie Sandal retails for $59.95 at nordstrom.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott's Tess Gold Pendant Necklace is on sale retailing for $44.97 (regularly $65) at kendrascott.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Chelsea King

Chelsea King's French Claw Clip retails for $19.99 at chelseaking.shop.

Hot Girl Errands

Be "that girl" you aspire as you run your errands feeling confident in admirable athleisure.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective's Paloma Sports Bra retails for $46 at girlfriend.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective's FLOAT Run Shorts retails for $48 at girlfriend.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Nike

Nike's Revolution 6 Next Nature Running Sneakers are on sale retailing for $56.97 (regularly $70) at nike.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Amazon

Pander's Fanny Pack Everywhere Belt Bag retail for $24.99 at amazon.com.

labor day outfit ideas summer style fashion shop
Source: Chelsea King

Chelsea King's Active+ Scrunchie is on sale retailing for $14.99 (regularly $19.99) at chelseaking.shop.

