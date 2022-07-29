On Island TimeDevin Booker Seemingly Teases Vacation With On-Again Girlfriend Kendall Jenner — See The Evidence!
Devin Booker may have just inadvertently revealed he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner embarked on a tropical getaway together earlier this month.
As OK! reported, the couple is now back together after hitting a rough patch, and when the model, 26, recently shared photos from a scenic trip, some fans thought they spied the NBA player, 25, in the background. Now, the handsome hunk is posting pictures on his own account that seem to confirm he was indeed by his lady's side.
On Thursday, July 28, the athlete posted a photo that showed him on a hike near a rocky area, captioning the shot, "trek king." On his Instagram Story, he shared a picture of a waterfall, which looks identical to the one Jenner posed by in her own set of photos.
The duo's summer has been very hot and cold, as breakup buzz popped up shortly after Booker accompanied the 818 Tequila founder to her sister Kourtney Kardashian's nuptials in Italy.
"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one insider explained at the time of their rumored split, while another noted they, "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."
"They started to feel like they weren't aligned and realized they have very different lifestyles," one source added. "They have been in touch since and do care about one another."
It wasn't long until the two were spotted together again, and within the next few weeks, it became obvious they were back on.
"She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together," said a confidante. "They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently."
Fans who are hoping to get more insight into their renewed relationship shouldn't hold their breath, as an insider previously spilled Jenner, "is very protective of Devin and their relationship," which is why he hasn't appeared on any of her famous family's reality shows.
"She doesn’t share much with her family because she doesn’t totally trust them not to talk about it," added the source. "That irritates them to no end, but there’s not a whole lot that they can do about it."