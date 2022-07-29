Devin Booker may have just inadvertently revealed he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner embarked on a tropical getaway together earlier this month.

As OK! reported, the couple is now back together after hitting a rough patch, and when the model, 26, recently shared photos from a scenic trip, some fans thought they spied the NBA player, 25, in the background. Now, the handsome hunk is posting pictures on his own account that seem to confirm he was indeed by his lady's side.