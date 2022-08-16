Lori Harvey Serves Looks In Basic Graphic Tee — Shop The Style
Lori Harvey wore a head turning outfit as she headed out to the Giorgio Baldi Ristorante for dinner on Monday, August 14, in Los Angeles.
The model enjoyed delicious Italian cuisine as she absolutely nailed the risky style pairing between a vintage graphic tee with a more dressed up outfit.
Casual and comfy t-shirts are such a go-to staple style — and Harvey has clearly shown it can take you from day to night.
After dinner, the bombshell struck poses for Instagram in front of a luxury vehicle. The classic parking garage photoshoot captivated Harvey's iconic look.
The SKN by LH founder credited her style to fashion stylist Elly Karamoh, who shared further details and background information with his Instagram followers.
"This look was originally presented on the runway as a full suit. 3 elements; the blazer, the belt and mini skirt. I wanted to highlight the skirt and give it character. What Lori does to this look is exactly what I love about fashion. She removed the runway element and made this high fashion piece feel real!" stated Karamoh.
Harvey's fashionable 'fit showcased a metallic snake print silver skirt from LaQuan Smith's Spring 2020 Ready-To-Wear Collection. The 25-year-old's stylist paired the striking style with a Prince vintage 1992 Diamonds and Pearls T-Shirt, Femme L.A. Luce Minimale Lace-Up Sandals, retailing for $189, a gray Alexander Wang Micro Mini CEO Bag and black large-framed sunglasses.
While it may feel hard to obtain the beauty queen's level of stunning style, this casual-yet-elegant look is totally something worth recreating.
Love Lori Harvey's hot vintage glam? OK! helps you shop the model's iconic outfit with similar styles below!
Just One's Zip Faux Leather Mini Skirt is on sale retailing for $34.97 (regularly $120) at nordstromrack.com.
Mosanana's Square Cat Eye Sunglasses are on sale retailing for $13.99 (regularly $19.99) at amazon.com.