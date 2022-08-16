Lori Harvey Serves Looks In Basic Graphic Tee — Shop The Style

Lori Harvey wore a head turning outfit as she headed out to the Giorgio Baldi Ristorante for dinner on Monday, August 14, in Los Angeles.

The model enjoyed delicious Italian cuisine as she absolutely nailed the risky style pairing between a vintage graphic tee with a more dressed up outfit.

Casual and comfy t-shirts are such a go-to staple style — and Harvey has clearly shown it can take you from day to night.

After dinner, the bombshell struck poses for Instagram in front of a luxury vehicle. The classic parking garage photoshoot captivated Harvey's iconic look.

The SKN by LH founder credited her style to fashion stylist Elly Karamoh, who shared further details and background information with his Instagram followers.

