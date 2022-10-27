Meghan Markle 'Disappointed' By 'Deal Or No Deal' Backlash, Hopes People Will 'Move On' From The Drama

When Meghan Markle shaded her gig as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal, she sparked a ton of backlash from former costars and the public in general — but an insider revealed she "doesn't regret" sharing her story.

"This negative backlash is extremely disappointing to Meghan," the source admitted. "But she’s learned a long time ago not to get too cut up or demotivated by those who wish to dwell in negativity, especially over something so trivial as a job she left many years ago."