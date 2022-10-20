Meghan Markle Receives Major Backlash After Reflecting On 'Deal Or No Deal' Days: 'Professional Victim'

Following her latest podcast revelations on Tuesday, October, 18, many people felt dissatisfied by what Meghan believed to be dehumanizing and anti-feminist.

"#meghanmarkle is a professional victim," stated one Twitter user in a harsh accusation. "I got paid to look pretty in tv, poor me. Completely leaving out the fact she couldn’t pass the service exam."

"@MeghanMarkle needs to stfu and stop whining… has she not learned her lesson… no one gaf [sic] about her experience on #DealOrNoDeal especially me & I’m not #antiroyalfamily but, idgaf about any of them," another user attacked, while a third added, "so far… every single 'Archetypes' podcast has taught me one thing… over and over again.. Meghan Markle is a quitter, she works short stints then 'quits' then complains about the opportunity she was given. How’s that for being a strong woman."